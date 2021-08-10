Cancel
Kosciusko, MS

Break-in Pickles Drug Store

By Ashlee Davis
breezynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 3:01 this morning, August 10th, Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that someone broke into Pickles Drug Store. It was reported that the owner of Pickles Drug Store was alerted and saw someone was breaking in. The perpetrator entered by breaking one of the windows. The thief destroyed gifts and displays and left with some prescription medications. Officers are investigating and working to find the person responsible.

