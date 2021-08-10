Cancel
Energy Industry

Iraq plans to increase oil production by 2027

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 6 days ago

Iraq plans to increase oil production to eight million barrels per day (BPD) by the end of 2027, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told the Iraqi news agency (INA). The oil ministry's spokesman, Assem Jihad, also told INA that oil-producing countries reconsidered their plans because of the challenges facing the oil market.

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

