When it comes to figuring out what to make for dinner, the task can be a bit daunting. There are so many options out there, and you may find it hard to pinpoint exactly what you're in the mood for. Or, you may be cooking for a family, and you might worry that your selection won't please everyone's palate. It's also important to get protein and vegetables in with the meal, but you don't want to sacrifice flavor for nutrition. If only there was a meal that was easy, crowd-pleasing, and covers all of the dinner bases, right?