Analysis: Revisiting Which UDFAs Have Best Shot at Cracking Seahawks' Roster

With their mock game wrapped up this past Sunday, the Seahawks will now begin their first game week of 2021 as they prepare for a preseason bout with the Raiders down in Las Vegas on Saturday. Not every player on the team's 90-man roster will suit up for this one, so that opens the door for many back-end-of-the-roster types to impress coach Pete Carroll and his staff.

Among those will be plenty of undrafted rookie free agents after the Seahawks, who made just three selections in this year's draft, came away with arguably one of the better UDFA classes in the league. Shortly after the draft, I took a look at which UDFAs had the greatest chance to make it out of camp on the team's active roster. But as is the nature of the NFL, things have since changed and will continue to do so.

This may not be the only time we revisit this topic either. But before exhibition games are played, let's reassess where each UDFA stands in the Pacific Northwest.

WR Cade Johnson

Johnson continues to lead the pack here, coming in as one of the most highly-regarded prospects to fall out of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had a good day in Sunday's mock scrimmage, with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron scheming a pair of screens for him. Assuming he makes it, he'll likely start at No. 6 on Seattle's receiving depth chart with Penny Hart and Freddie Swain not too far ahead of him.

Likelihood: 55 percent

LB Jon Rhattigan

Coming out of West Point, Rhattigan's earned quite a bit of buzz over the past few months. The Seahawks have yet to add any significant linebacker depth and they tend to roster six to kick off the year, so Rhattigan's chances of making it look pretty favorable right now as a primary special teamer. However, he is currently nursing a hamstring injury and may not be able to go in Saturday's game in Vegas. If that continues to linger, his odds will almost certainly plummet.

Likelihood: 40 percent

S Aashari Crosswell

Crosswell has been a star in camp, most recently making a name for himself in last Wednesday's practice when he intercepted quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith each. Safety is not the most ideal position to compete at in Seattle with a Pro Bowl duo at the top and a pair of above-average reserves further down the depth chart, but the Arizona State product's performance thus far may force the Seahawks' hand.

Likelihood: 35 percent

WR Connor Wedington

Assuming the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday is as minor as Carroll indicated it was, Penny Hart appears to be all but a lock to make Seattle's roster as its fifth receiver. Consequently, that throws a wrench in the aspirations of receivers like Wedington, Cody Thompson and John Ursua to make their respective statements. It's possible Wedington's special teams prowess could catapult him past Johnson for the team's non-guaranteed sixth receiver spot, but his odds have gone down since May.

Likelihood: 17.5 percent

T Jake Curhan

It's tough to get a firm idea of where offensive linemen are at until preseason games start. But with tackles Cedric Ogbuehi, Jamarco Jones and Tommy Champion all currently dealing with injuries, along with Duane Brown's current "hold-in," players like Curhan should get a pretty good run this Saturday to possibly work their way into the active roster conversation.

Likelihood: 15 percent

T Greg Eiland

For the same reasons as Curhan, the 6-foot-8 Eiland has a great chance to get his name out there a bit better in Vegas. He's raw in his skill, but if he shows something on Saturday he might be a name to watch for the rest of August.

Likelihood: 15 percent

G/T Jared Hocker

Like Eiland and Curhan, Hocker has an opportunity to play significant snaps this Saturday. He offers some positional versatility both on the interior and exterior of the offensive line.

Likelihood: 15 percent

LB/DE Aaron Donkor

The German sensation has been a wonderful story to follow since his arrival and he's made some early impressions, recording an unofficial sack in Sunday's mock scrimmage. However, while it remains to be seen how he fares against real competition, he's still very raw in his ability. And the Seahawks, for now, aren't motivated to roster him. They can utilize the practice squad exemption given to them through the International Player Pathway Program to retain Donkor's rights through the season without sacrificing any other players.

Likelihood: 10 percent

DT Jarrod Hewitt

I was a lot higher on Hewitt after he signed, but the Seahawks' interior defensive line looks all but set in stone at this point. Unless an injury occurs, he looks to be destined for the practice squad at best.

Likelihood: 5 percent

G/C Pier-Olivier Lestage

Lestage is an exciting prospect out of Canada, but his current status on the non-football injury list following sports hernia surgery seems to all but eliminate him from the 2021 equation.

Likelihood: < 5 percent

CB Bryan Mills

Mills has the size the Seahawks tend to covet at cornerback, but the group they currently have is starting to take shape and it's unlikely he'll be involved.

Likelihood: < 5 percent

RB Josh Johnson

Johnson may have had the single worst moment in Sunday's mock game, falling on the wrong side of the biggest highlight from the day: Poona Ford's fumble recovery for a touchdown. Unaware that a pitch was coming his way, the ball fired off the running back's hip and onto the ground before Ford scooped it up for the score. After the game, Carroll's comments about the play didn't bode very well for Johnson's chances of making the team.

Likelihood: < 5 percent

TE Michael Jacobson

Now the tallest player on Seattle's entire roster, the 6-foot-9 Jacobson is certainly intriguing. But there's absolutely no telling what the former Iowa State basketball player is capable—and incapable—of doing as an NFL tight end right now, or if he even is one.

Likelihood: < 1 percent