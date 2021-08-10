Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

By TJ Macias
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million. The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Tiny Home#Hiking Trails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In Northern California

Kirby Cove Is A Tucked-Away Campground In Northern California With A Magnificent View Of The Golden Gate Bridge

Northern California boasts some spectacular camping experiences. Here you can pitch a tent underneath the redwood trees or just steps away from an ocean beach. Simply put, an incredible camping trip is always just a short drive away when you live in NorCal. Kirby Cove is an especially unique campground that belongs on your radar. Tucked away in a wooded setting, the campground boasts spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, and the Marin Headlands.
Real EstateOlympian

What’s the angle on this bizarre Texas house listed for $649,000? Take a look

A house that’s hit the real estate market in Houston, Texas for $649,000 begs to ask the question: is there such thing as a wrong angle?. The triangle-shaped home built in 2013 both asks and answers that question with its oddly alluring shape and wonderfully charismatic interior. The unique estate was designed by architect Allen Bianchi, who was able to pull off the interesting shape thanks to Houston not having a zoning ordinance, which defines how “property in specific geographic zones can be used.”
Maili, HIKHON2

Hawaii-born sumo champion Konishiki lists Maili home for sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-born sumo champion, Konishiki, is selling his beachfront home in Maili. The 804 square-foot home, which is situated on two parcels, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 1,048 square-foot one bedroom guest house on the property. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Newly listed homes for sale in the Northwest Indiana area

SLATED FOR COMPLETION LATE DECEMBER. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES. Slated for completion NOVEMBER. The AZALEA, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, Large walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Boston’s skinniest home built out of spite in inheritance row goes on market for $1.2m

The famous “skinny house” in Boston – the city’s slimmest home, just 10 feet wide and 30 feet long – is up for sale again, this time for $1.2 million.The house, located in the city’s North End at 44 Hull Street, was listed for sale on Monday by Carmela Laurella of CL Properties for the first time since 2017, when it was sold for $900,000, reported The Boston Globe.The four-story building has a roof deck, private garden, two bedrooms, kitchen and a bathroom. It narrows down further to a mere 9.25 feet wide at the rear and measures about 1,165...
Decatur, GAMidland Daily News

Georgia Midcentury Modern With Palm Springs Vibes Is Listed for $1.6M

In a leafy, hilly neighborhood of Decatur, GA, a little slice of 1950s Palm Springs awaits. A midcentury modern gem inspired by the Southern California desert town has surfaced in this unlikely locale. Meticulously restored by the current owners, the home has been filled with a curated array of furniture and artwork. It's on the market for $1.6 million—and offered completely furnished.
Topanga, CArealtor.com

All Aboard! Topanga Boxcar House Chugs Onto the Market for $1.2M

All aboard! A charming home in Topanga, CA, with a boxcar on the property is now on the market for $1.2 million. Known as the Topanga Boxcar house, the local landmark was created when, as the lore has it, its former owner Bruce Sunkees—aka Boxcar Bruce—had the antique railcar installed as an unorthodox bridge over the creek next to his home sometime in the 1970s.
Tiburon, CAMercury News

Photos: Music legend Carlos Santana selling Tiburon home for $6 million

Bay Area music legend Carlos Santana is selling his hillside Tiburon home for $5.777 million. The 3,690-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, boasts sweeping views of the bay. Walls of windows frame views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco in many of the living areas, while two spacious patios provide scenic vistas. The home also features hardwood floors and modern design and finishes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy