Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Several Healthcare Workers to Protest Required Vaccines

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most divisive topics in today’s world is that of vaccines. Some say they should be required for everyone, while others say it should be a personal choice. It seemed as though those in healthcare were all in agreeance, saying they should be required, much like many hospitals are requiring for their staff.

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Vaccinations#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Benton Franklin Health District Pleads with Community on Seriousness of COVID-19 and Vaccine Myths

KENNEWICK, WA – Benton Franklin Health District and other health leaders gave a press conference today with an update on COVID-19 in our area. Overflowing emergency rooms, ICUs at max capacity, nurse shortage, burnt-out healthcare workers, and sicker young adults are the state of our area. Tri-Cities remains the area with the highest transmission of COVID in the entire West Coast.
Florence, ORkcfmradio.com

PeaceHealth to Require Healthcare Worker Vaccinations; City Celebrates; More COVID-19 Cases Impact Florence; Air Quality Alert Continues

PeaceHealth to Require Healthcare Worker Vaccinations. Late yesterday morning the PeaceHealth Hospital system released information that they were going to require all healthcare workers to be vaccinated. this comes one day after PeaceHealth announced that it would be reinstating its no visitor policy. Dr. David Koukkouk is the Chief physician executive with PeaceHealth and says this move is necessary to ensure that patient care is on the top of the hospitals list. however state law prohibits health care facilities from mandating vaccinations for its staff, a problem he says has an answer.
California StatePosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200.9 million and California to require vaccines for all healthcare workers

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.26 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.4 million cases and in deaths with 615,320 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The country is averaging more than seven times as many new cases a day as it was at the beginning of July, according to a New York Times tracker, the majority of whom are in unvaccinated people....
Public Healththeavtimes.com

UCLA: Trust in governments and health care workers low globally

Trust in governments and health care workers is low around the world, influencing attitudes on vaccines, according to a study from UCLA researchers released Wednesday. “Trust is essential for effective health care delivery and health policy implementation,” said Dr. Corrina Moucheraud of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, a professor of health policy and the lead author of the study, which predates the coronavirus pandemic by about a year.
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12. The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:. All health care employees should be vaccinated. Support health care...
Public Healththefabricator.com

OSHA issues updated guidance on protecting unvaccinated, at-risk workers from the coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance expands information...
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Governor Mills Announces All Maine Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated By October 1

In a Maine CDC briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Janet Mills announced that all licensed health care workers in Maine must get vaccinated by October 1. The requirement comes from the Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC under existing law to require certain vaccinations of people who work in health care settings. Any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, emergency medical service organization or dental practice that is licensed by the State of Maine, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. The only exemptions that are allowed are for medical reasons.
Meigs County, OHmeigsindypress.com

Meigs Health Today: School Vaccinations

If routine vaccinations escaped your mind during the pandemic, you are not alone. Unfortunately, regular vaccination numbers fell during 2020 all across the country. However, the Meigs County Health Department is ready and willing to get your child caught up for this school year. Required vaccines for the 2021-2022 school...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Public Health please share more COVID details

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Cannabidiol Relieves Burnout for Health Care Workers During Pandemic

FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — During the pandemic, cannabidiol (CBD) therapy reduced symptoms of burnout and emotional exhaustion among health care professionals working with COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online Aug. 13 in JAMA Network Open. José Alexandre S. Crippa, Ph.D., from the Ribeirão Preto Medical...
Health Serviceswpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital updates visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

PADUCAH– Beginning Thursday, visitation in non-COVID-19 units at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will be limited to one visitor at a time. The updated visitation policy includes the following rules:. Inpatients may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, accompany them for emotional well-being and care. Overnight stays will be considered on...
Arizona Stateinsidetucsonbusiness.com

UA receives $4M grant to support health services in rural Arizona

University of Arizona’s Arizona Center for Rural Health has received a five-year, multi-million dollar grant from state and federal sources to continue their mission of providing health care, education, technical assistance, data analyses and more to rural communities throughout the state. The Arizona Center for Rural Health aims to support...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy