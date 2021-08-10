Three of Pig’s Blood Case in Santa Rosa Arraigned
Officials say three of the five Sonoma County activists accused of smearing pig’s blood on a downtown Santa Rosa sculpture were arraigned. Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas and Rowan Dalbey appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court yesterday. The three are accused smearing pig’s blood on the Agraria hand sculpture outside of the Santa Rosa Plaza on April 17th. The other two defendants, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry, are accused of a related act on the home formerly owned by Barry Brodd, an ex-Santa Rosa officer who testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin.www.ksro.com
