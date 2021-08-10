Manchester To Host Public Hearing On Acute Care Facility

Manchester Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

MANCHESTER – A public hearing has been scheduled on August 16 to gain input and hear a proposal concerning an acute care facility.

There is a development plan to allow the applicant to construct, establish and maintain a three-story short-term post-acute care facility. The location of the proposed facility is Lot 4 in Block 38 on the Manchester Township Tax Map which is better known as 2132 Route 37 West. The property is subject to the 2132 Route 37 Redevelopment Plan.

The proposed project consists of approximately 124 beds and shall include accessory parking (approximately 113 spaces), stormwater management facilities, landscaping, lighting, identification signage, and related site improvements.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on August 16 at the township municipal complex at 1 Colonial Drive.