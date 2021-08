Barbra Streisand is opening up about her relationship with Prince Charles!. For those who don’t know, an explosive 2006 biography claimed the Funny Girl star had a secret affair with Queen Elizabeth II‘s son nearly 20 years after they first met in 1974. According to this book, the royal romanced the singer in November 1994 while on a trip to the United States — two years after he separated from Princess Diana and was involved with Camilla Parker Bowles.