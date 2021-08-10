Cancel
Sam Ehlinger Takes 1st-Team Reps with Colts After Carson Wentz's Foot Injury

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts potentially have a quarterback battle brewing after Carson Wentz's foot injury. Rookie Sam Ehlinger took first-team reps at practice Tuesday, and Colts coach Frank Reich said the team will "take it day-by-day" in determining who gets more work moving forward. Jacob Eason had been getting the first-team reps since Wentz underwent surgery to repair a foot injury.

