Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NabKf_0bNN8I0h00
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (L) has denied a link between between the Tokyo Olympics and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Japan. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office, as COVID-19 cases rise after the Tokyo Olympics.

The survey from local paper Yomiuri Shimbun published Tuesday showed that Suga's approval rating stands at 35%, the lowest level since he assumed office last year, according to the paper.

But the number was higher than the 28% approval rating reported in a poll taken by the Asahi Shimbun over the weekend.

About 66% of respondents to the Yomiuri survey said that they do not want Suga to stay on as prime minister after his term as president of the governing Liberal Democratic Party expires Sept. 30.

Japan also is expected to hold the 49th general election of members to the House of Representatives on or before Oct. 22.

Suga's popularity has declined as a slow vaccine rollout and surge in COVID-19 cases drew backlash, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The Tokyo Olympics has drawn mixed reactions from the public. The Asahi poll showed that 56% of respondents viewed the Games positively, and 32% said it was a bad idea. Japan won a record number of medals during the Games.

But as Japan celebrated medal victories coronavirus cases also have risen. The prime minister has denied any link between the Olympics and the rise in cases, according to Kyodo News.

"Ultimately, the Olympics have had a negative impact on Mr. Suga," said Iwao Osaka, an associate professor of political communications at Komazawa University, according to Kyodo.

"The fact that the number of novel coronavirus cases surged during the Olympics is a failure for his government politically, as he had envisioned holding the Games with the virus under control with vaccines and going into the election, and also in terms of crisis management."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Japanese#The Asahi Shimbun#Yomiuri#Liberal Democratic Party#Kyodo News#Komazawa University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
EconomyFOXBusiness

The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn’t run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation’s grim mood. Toyota is Japan’s most valuable company and a global Olympics sponsor, the top rank shared by only...
AdvocacyPosted by
UPI News

Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japanese activists held a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, according to a South Korean press report. Activists affiliated with a Japanese chapter of the Committee for the Joint Implementation of the June 15 Summit Declaration, an...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Hit Another Record High During Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics. The additional cases brought the total for Tokyo to 236,138, about a quarter of the national total. Japan reported more...
AsiaNew York Post

South Korea removes militaristic banners from Olympic Village that raised Japan’s ire

South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday that it removed flags at its Olympic village in Tokyo that recalled a centuries-old conflict between Korea and Japan. The South Korean delegation said it was complying with the order to remove the banners which referenced a 16th-century battle and drew protests from Japanese far-right groups, according to the AP.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 contained among Olympic athletes despite Tokyo surge

(Aug 3): Tokyo is experiencing a record surge in Covid-19 cases during the Olympic Games as the more infectious delta variant rips through Japan, though contagion among those linked to the event appears to be relatively contained so far. To date, organizers have announced 294 positive cases among people connected...
Public HealthABC 4

COVID-19 becomes political issue at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Outside of the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at record levels. Protests against the games are taking place in the city of Tokyo. “I think it’s a miracle that we’re all here,” former International Olympic Committee executive director Michael Payne said. Tokyo is hosting an...
Public HealthSlate

Japan Expands Restrictions Amid Unprecedented COVID-19 Surge During Olympics

While the world has eyes firmly on Tokyo during the Olympics, the Japanese capital is seeing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. Tokyo reported 5,042 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record since the start of the pandemic. Experts fear the number could double in the next two weeks as the Delta variant contributes to a rise in infections “unseen in the past,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said. Faced with overwhelmed hospitals, the government is asking patients who have milder symptoms to isolate at home. “The pandemic has entered a new phase,” Tamura said.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Japan's Covid-19 infections are surging at unprecedented speed, with record highs in Tokyo – but PM insists it’s NOTHING to do with the Olympics!

Japan's Covid-19 infections are surging at an unprecedented speed driven by the Delta variant, overshadowing the Olympic Games. Tokyo reported a record 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, while a nationwide record of 14,200 new infections was set. New daily cases have doubled in the last two weeks, although deaths have halved.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 is surging around the Olympics

Tokyo reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. “We need to tackle the situation now that we have a stronger sense of urgency,” Suga told reporters. Experts warn daily cases could surpass 10,000 per day in two weeks time. Tokyo reported a...
WorldSan Francisco Chronicle

Tokyo's Pandemic Olympics will prompt debate over the Games' future

TOKYO — These could have been the best Olympics. The most wonderful. Instead, they are perhaps the worst. Definitely the weirdest. The Tokyo Olympics, which came hyped as a moment of communal healing, instead became a sealed-off experience. An athletic “Truman Show.” If you were being healed, or entertained, it was in front of your screen.
ChinaConnecticut Post

Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat; no Suga apology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Sunday with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country's aggression. Suga said Japan never forgets the peace...
Public HealthMining Journal

Olympic virus spike continues in Japan

TOKYO — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister said Thursday that surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and urged the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity. “If the infections continue to surge at the current pace, we won’t be...
SportsGloucester Daily Times

Column: Japan's Olympic success is a success for everyone

“Just a nice piece of hitting.” That is how Nick Martinez, pitcher for the United States’ Olympic baseball team, complimented Japan’s Munetaka Murakami on batting a home run. At 21 years old, Murakami is the youngest starting lineup member of Japan’s strong team. The Japanese defeated the Americans 2-0. International...

Comments / 0

Community Policy