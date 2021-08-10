Severe Weather Statement issued for Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holmes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOLMES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with additional thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
