Jim Cramer: The Showman as CEO Operator? They're Hard to Beat

Jim Cramer took to Real Money to explain that a dose of lazy thinking can lead you to sell a stock for all the wrong reasons. "What's lazy thinking? It's the inability to see that your negativity is getting in the way of a good story. I have so many examples of this that I want to demonstrate to you what happens if you just decide to tough out a good story and not be so circumspect, not being a believer in what you own, to the detriment of your entire net worth upside," Cramer wrote.