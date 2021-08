Adam Monroe Music has announced an update to Adam Monroe’s Tremolo, a free tremolo effect plugin for Windows and Mac. Version 2.0 includes updated support for macOs Big Sur. There are many free tremolo effects plugins to choose from, but I wanted to design my own, with both traditional amplitude tremolo and stereo panning. The idea was to implement both “vertical” and “horizontal” oscillators, and to be able to easily tweak these values via knobs.