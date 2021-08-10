Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Time’s Up chairwoman resigns amid Cuomo ties, social media design mistakes to avoid, and Norwegian Cruise Line wins right to require vax proof

By Justin Joffe
prdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coca-Cola Company has rolled out a global marketing campaign for its new recipe of Coke Zero Sugar with ads that urge customers to try it first before passing judgement:. The brand’s defensive messaging is a response to backlash from customers who are wary of Coke changing its formula, with many alluding to the storied backlash that the brand faced in the ‘80s when it changed the formula of Coca-Cola and reintroduced it as “New Coke”:

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian Cruise Line#Time#The Coca Cola Company#Coke#Coca Cola#Cocacola#Mikelowepph#Beverage Digest#Cnn#Nbc News#Red Website Design#The New York Times#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Andrew Cuomo

The leader of Time’s Up, Roberta Kaplan, has resigned. Her resignation comes amid fallout from her ties to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Kaplan has reportedly been advising the Cuomo administration on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations against the governor. The leader of Time’s Up. , Roberta...
Florida StateCBS News

Federal judge OK's Norwegian Cruise Line requiring proof that passengers have been vaccinated, temporarily blocking Florida law banning such requirements

Miami — A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line's request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state's...
Public SafetyNPR

With Revelation Of Aiding Cuomo, Roberta Kaplan Resigns As Chairwoman Of Time's Up

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rebecca Keegan, senior editor for The Hollywood Reporter, about the resignation of Time's Up board chairwoman Roberta Kaplan. The sexual harassment case against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is rippling outward. Time's Up is an organization created to protect women from sexual harassment and assault at work. And now the chairwoman of the organization's board and co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, Roberta Kaplan, has resigned in the face of criticism over her ties to Cuomo. Rebecca Keegan is covering this story for The Hollywood Reporter and joins us now.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Walmart Names Publicis Groupe As New Media Agency

Walmart today announced the selection of Publicis Groupe to lead media planning and buying for Walmart U.S. The announcement comes after an extensive agency evaluation for a media AOR to support future growth and brand-building initiatives. Walmart, one of America's largest advertisers, continues to push forward to be a best-in-class...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy