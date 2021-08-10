Sunset Strip landmarks seek greenlight for new billboards
ACE Outdoor Group hopes to diminish visual clutter, while enhancing greenscapes between the iconic Roxy Theatre and The Rainbow Bar & Grill. With its eye on the future, the West Hollywood Planning Commission reviewed a proposal and recommended that the City Council approve two billboards at 9009 and 9015 Sunset Boulevard, in front of the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill and Roxy Theatre, on the western edge of the strip.wehoville.com
