Sunset Strip landmarks seek greenlight for new billboards

“Since When Have Trees Existed Only for Rich Americans?” askIan Leahy andYarynaSerkezin theJuly 4, 2021, Sunday Review section of the New York Times. They provide the answer in afull pagedisplay of the disparity in urban tree cover in twelve US cities. The differences are quite startling – unless you might have lived in one of those cities. Boston and Buffalo have both been home for me in years pastand Denver I have come to know fairly well. These are three of the cities illustrated in the article. Sure enough, depictions of tree cover indicate that the tonier sections of all twelve cities have far more of the urban forest than do the low-income areas. I just checked the greenery outside my house. Sure enough, lots of trees – but rich? Certainly not most of the households on this block of Dorrington Avenue.