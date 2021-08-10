Cancel
Sunset Strip landmarks seek greenlight for new billboards

 4 days ago
ACE Outdoor Group hopes to diminish visual clutter, while enhancing greenscapes between the iconic Roxy Theatre and The Rainbow Bar & Grill. With its eye on the future, the West Hollywood Planning Commission reviewed a proposal and recommended that the City Council approve two billboards at 9009 and 9015 Sunset Boulevard, in front of the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill and Roxy Theatre, on the western edge of the strip.

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

