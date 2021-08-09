Lady Colonels Claim Third Place at Ballard Memorial Invitational

The Lady Raiders participated in their first match of the season at the Mt. Vernon Invitational today at Western Hills Country Club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. It was a picture perfect day for golf and the Raiders took advantage of the day placing second behind Mater Dei High School. It was a good showing early in the season and the ladies learned a lot about themselves as they prepare for this season. Sidney Layton placed in the top ten medalist finishing 4th with a 105. Mollie Birchler place 8th with a 107. Congrats ladies!