Lady Colonels Claim Third Place at Ballard Memorial Invitational

It was a great day for the Bruin harriers as they kick off the 2021 cross country season at the Blue River Valley Early Bird Invitational. The Bruin Girls’ Team brought home the championship trophy with all runners placing in the top 20. Leading the way, placing 2nd overall and receiving an individual medal, was sophomore, Chloe Wicker with a time of 22:21.2. Also receiving an individual medal by placing in the top 7 was sophomore, Ammee Uggen, finishing 7th overall, with a time of 23:54.7. Earning individual ribbons for the top 20 included: Allie Clamme, sophomore, (9th place) with a time of 24:35.6, Samantha Williamson, senior, (12th place) with a time of 26:16.6, Junior, Una Bowman (13th place) with a time of 26:16.7, and Junior, Allison Jacobs (18th place) with a time of 27:47.6.
