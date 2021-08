If we could sum up men’s fashion in the past year with just a single article of clothing, there is no doubt in our minds that it would be the ever-so-classic pair of joggers. Dressing up, or getting dressed at all, had become a rarity last year. Now that we’re going out and strutting our stuff again, we still don’t really want to leave the house without wearing a comfy pair of the best men’s joggers. Sorry, not sorry. With that said, it’s time to finally take those loose, old sweatpants off and trade them in for a refined, cozy pair of...