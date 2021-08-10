Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

DOC to host work release facility public hearing

By Pete O'Cain
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 4 days ago

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Corrections is considering two possible locations for a work release facility in Wenatchee.

The DOC has narrowed its choices to the annex of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center at 401 Washington St. and the Deaconess Building at 300 Okanogan Ave.

Work release facilities are meant to help former inmates transition from prison to life in the community, according to the DOC.

The DOC is hosting a virtual public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday where officials will take public comments. To attend, visit go.usa.gov/x6z7k.

Comments / 0

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
145
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Release#Prison#Go Usa Gov X6z7k
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy