DOC to host work release facility public hearing

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Corrections is considering two possible locations for a work release facility in Wenatchee.

The DOC has narrowed its choices to the annex of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center at 401 Washington St. and the Deaconess Building at 300 Okanogan Ave.

Work release facilities are meant to help former inmates transition from prison to life in the community, according to the DOC.

The DOC is hosting a virtual public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday where officials will take public comments. To attend, visit go.usa.gov/x6z7k.