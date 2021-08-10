NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 31: New Opportunity in ROSES: B.20 Heliophysics Living with a Star Infrastructure
Program element B.20, the Heliophysics Living with a Star Infrastructure (LWSIS) solicits proposals to train and develop the next generation of heliophysicists to address complex cross-discipline system-wide problems that are central to understanding and modeling the Sun-Solar System connection. This element specifically covers the administration of the Jack Eddy Postdoctoral Fellowship Program over a period of 4 years and the management of the LWS Heliophysics Summer School.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0