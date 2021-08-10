Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 31: New Opportunity in ROSES: B.20 Heliophysics Living with a Star Infrastructure

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Program element B.20, the Heliophysics Living with a Star Infrastructure (LWSIS) solicits proposals to train and develop the next generation of heliophysicists to address complex cross-discipline system-wide problems that are central to understanding and modeling the Sun-Solar System connection. This element specifically covers the administration of the Jack Eddy Postdoctoral Fellowship Program over a period of 4 years and the management of the LWS Heliophysics Summer School.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Heliophysics#Roses#Lwsis#Sun Solar System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Salon

NASA slightly improves the odds that asteroid Bennu hits Earth. Humanity will be ready regardless

If the thought of an extinction event–level asteroid hitting Earth keeps you up at night, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has relatively good news for you: the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth are higher than previously thought, but probably not high enough to lose sleep over. That's partly because we are getting better at spotting and calculating asteroid trajectories, but also because NASA is soon to test technology that could divert a threatening asteroid decades in advance of impact.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ADEPT's Spiderweave Material Tested at NASA Arc Jet Facilities

The ADEPT Spiderweave material being tested in the arc jet facilities at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. Image credit: NASA/Patrick Virue. The team behind the "umbrella-like" deployable heat shield design called ADEPT, or the Adaptable, Deployable, Entry and Placement Technology, is testing out a new material to deliver science payloads on future missions to Mars and beyond.
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Peers Into a Dusty Stellar Nursery

Nestled among the vast clouds of star-forming regions like this one lie potential clues about the formation of our own solar system. This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features AFGL 5180, a beautiful stellar nursery located in the constellation of Gemini (the Twins). At the center of the...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Experience the Sights and Sounds of an Extraordinary Venus Flyby

ESA’s Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft made a historic Venus flyby earlier this week, passing by the planet within 33 hours of each other and capturing unique imagery and data during the encounter. The ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft flew past Venus on August 9 at a distance of 7995 km,...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

Crews with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are assembling the Space Launch System rocket that will power NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon. Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett. As crews at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

This is what a dusty stellar nursery looks like in space | Photo

The most important findings and most exciting achievements in the field of science. https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210814/asi-es-como-se-ve-un-vivero-estelar-polvoriento-en-el-espacio–foto-1115081280.html. This is what a dusty stellar nursery looks like in space | Photo. This is what a dusty stellar nursery looks like in space | Photo. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has peered into one of the...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 13 August, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
Astronomywashingtonnewsday.com

Awe-inspiring NASA video shows Venus gleaming as the orbiter whizzes by.

Awe-inspiring NASA video shows Venus gleaming as the orbiter whizzes by. As it passed through Venus, NASA and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Solar Orbiter satellite captured spectacular footage. On August 9, 2021, the Solar Orbiter came within 4,967 miles of the planet’s surface. A satellite instrument called as the...
AstronomyWALA-TV FOX10

Mars on Earth: Apply for NASA's simulated Martian mission

(CNN) -- If you've ever dreamed of what it might be like to live on another world, here's your chance. Applications are now open to participate as a crew member in NASA's first one-year simulation of living on Mars. If you succeed, you'll be one of four people living and...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA explains why diligence in the first attempt to collect a rock sample on Mars failed

The company plans to send the pieces to another area to try to collect them from the surface of the red planet. On August 7, NASA’s diligent space exploration vehicle Failure In the first attempt to extract a rock sample from Mars and stuff it into a collecting tube. At the time, Jennifer Trosper, rover project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, noted that the material probably did not materialize as the rock did not perform as expected during the extraction process.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Perseverance Rover On Mars

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 11th flight at the Red Planet, snapping multiple photographs during its trip. Along with capturing the boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the "South Séítah" region of Jezero Crater, a few of the images capture NASA's Perseverance rover amid its first science campaign.
AstronomySpaceRef

OSIRIS-REx Provides Insight into Asteroid Bennu's Future Orbit

In a study released Wednesday, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300. This study significantly reduces uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists' ability...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astrobotic Awarded Funding to Map Uncooperative Spacecraft in Real Time

Astrobotic wins a Phase I NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to further develop sensors that three-dimensionally map uncooperative spacecraft and planetary bodies in real time. Astrobotic’s Laser Imaging, Detection, and Ranging (LiDAR)-Inertial Navigation (ALIN) software solution uses LiDAR Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) to provide navigation and mapping...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Expanding Direct-To-Earth Communications Capabilities for Artemis

Rendering of the Orion spacecraft aproaching the lunar Gateway space station on the Artemis missions. Credit: NASA. NASA plans to implement three new ground stations that will provide near-continuous communications support to missions up to two million kilometers from Earth through NASA's Near Space Network. These Lunar Exploration Ground Sites...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

A Report to ESO Council On The Impact of Satellite Constellations

Up to 100,000 satellites could be launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the coming decade. Assuming the two most advanced companies' plans are realised, close to 80,000 satellites will be present at a variety of altitudes between 328 - 1,325 km. At Paranal, more than 5,000 satellites will be over the horizon at any given time. Of these, depending on the hour of night and season, a few hundred to several thousand will be illuminated by the sun and potentially detectable. Satellites show a very strong concentration towards the local horizon, with over 50% of the satellites below 20 degrees elevation. This report informs ESO's Council of the impacts on ESO facilities, mitigation measures that ESO could adopt in the future, and the various community efforts in which ESO is involved.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Membership of SES Performance Review Board

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 151 (Tuesday, August 10, 2021)] [Notices] [Page 43682] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2021-17017]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice (21-054)]. Performance Review Board, Senior Executive Service (SES) AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). ACTION:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy