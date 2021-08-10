Cancel
University Park Student Fee Board approves new $250k Sustainability Fund

By Matthew Long
The Daily Collegian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With the approval of the university’s budget by the Penn State Board of Trustees last month, a new yearly $250,000 Environmental Sustainability Fund (ESF) from the University Park Student Fee Board (UPSFB) will take effect in the 2021-22 academic year. The fund had been unanimously approved by the UPSFB in March and will enable offices and organizations at University Park to apply for funding for projects that both promote on-campus sustainability efforts and positively impact the student experience. Establishment of this fund will not increase student fees in any way.

