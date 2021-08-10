Ed Sheeran to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut album with special London concert

Detroit indie pop act JR JR has canceled its upcoming 10th anniversary concert at Ferndale's Magic Bag, citing the recent uptick in the delta variant cases of coronavirus. "This is about the least fun message we could have to deliver this week but with the recent developments related to the delta variant in the US we feel the situation around live concerts (especially indoors) is once again feeling too unpredictable for us to move forward with our scheduled August shows," the group wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.