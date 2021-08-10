Cancel
Ed Sheeran to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut album with special London concert

By Andrea Dresdale
Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran will perform his debut album + (Plus) in its entirety next month at a special concert in London. The multi-million-selling album, which was originally released September 9, 2011, helped start Ed on his path to superstardom, thanks to singles like "The A Team" and "Lego House." The gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire will take place September 2, and it'll mark Ed's first time playing that venue, which holds just 2,000, since 2011.

