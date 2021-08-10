Cancel
NFL

Tom Brady NFT collection set to drop on Wednesday

By Chelena Goldman
The logic and appeal behind NFTs is still a mystery to many of us. Nevertheless, Tom Brady is in on it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ's platform Autograph, which is partnered with DraftKings, is set to drop a debut collection of non-fungible tokens tied to Brady starting Wednesday, giving hardcore collectors access to one-of-a-kind digital items featuring the Buccaneers QB.

"NFTs bring an entirely new dimension to the collector experience, and I cannot wait for people to discover and engage with this first-ever drop of Autograph's official digital collectibles," Brady said in a statement.

Autograph, which Brady co-founded, features collectible signatures from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jetter, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and Naomi Osaka.

