Saint Louis, MO

Wiegmann Associates Receives SMACNA Safety Excellence Award

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiegmann Associates has been awarded a 2021 Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) Safety Excellence Award in the 200,001-300,000 man-hour category. Every year SMACNA recognizes its members with the lowest injury/illness rates. This year, just 27 member companies in the United States and Canada received a 2021 Safety Excellence Award for overall safety performance based on people-hours worked and OSHA incidence rates as reported in the annual safety survey.

