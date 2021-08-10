KAI Design Hires Project Architect Morgan Robinett
KAI Design is excited to announce the hiring of Project Architect Morgan Robinett, AIA, NCARB, at its St. Louis office. As Project Architect, Robinett is responsible for producing construction documents through collaboration with a multi-discipline team to maximize the use of resources to enhance design and build collaboration, in turn improving the value-added building strategies. She will also assist in construction administration and managing the bidding phases.www.constructforstl.org
