A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

If you love country living and going to the beach, then I've found the perfect home for you. How would you love to have your own private beach in Camp Point? Well, you can. Listed with Luke Tappe of Davis & Frese Inc., REALTORS, this beautiful country home is for sale for $1,200,000, and not only comes with over 20 acres, but a private beach, and a 5-acre stocked lake. This home is beautiful in every way, five-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and plenty of land to enjoy.