This RICK AND MORTY review contains spoilers. If there’s one thing characterizes season five of Rick and Morty, it’s that everything happens so much, all the time. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly how this makes it different from prior seasons. After all, early in the series’ life, co-creator Justin Roiland said the goal with a Rick and Morty plot was to take a premise another show would’ve made a whole episode out of and instead just make that the first act, using the remaining acts to pile insanity atop insanity. This is a series with a setting of infinite universes and a protagonist who’s basically a god, so the scope of every episode should reflect that by going all out.