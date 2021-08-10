Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Perseid Meteor Shower: When and how to watch in Pennsylvania

By Christy Shields
yourerie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAJ) — The Perseid Meteor Shower is on its way to Earth and we’ll tell you how and when to watch in Pennsylvania. The Meteor shower can be seen this week here in Pennsylvania. The peak itself will happen between Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13. The Perseid Meteor...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteors#Space Junk#Perseids#Wtaj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyThrillist

The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It

The Perseids are the can't-miss stargazing event of the summer. Every year, there are two meteor showers to look out for if you're looking for a showstopper. The Geminids in December are regularly plentiful. And then there's the Perseids in August, which are gorgeous and often display the most meteors per hour of any shower during the year. These two are not always the showers that produce the most meteors, but it's often the case.
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Bright Meteor Amazes the People of Texas – Watch Footage

Most of the meteors are remnants of asteroids that broke apart in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. There may be no such thing as a meteor coming from another solar system. This means that if a meteor somehow brings along microscopic organisms from another planet, you can bet that they’re almost surely coming from our own solar system.
AstronomyPhoenix New Times

Here’s How (and When) to Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower This Week

Skywatchers and astronomy geeks are in for a show this week, but only if they’re willing to stay up late or get up early. The annual Perseid meteor shower will light up the nighttime skies over Arizona (and the entire northern hemisphere for that matter) as countless shooting stars zoom overhead.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomyegreenvilleextra.com

LOOK UP: Perseid meteor shower becomes visible next week

The annual Perseids meteor shower is happening next week starting Aug. 11 through the 12. The annual Perseids meteor shower is happening next week starting Aug. 11 through the 12. Although some have caught a glance of the shower earlier this week, stargazers are waiting for August 11 to watch the peak of the shower.
Astronomybackpacker.com

How to Watch This Year’s Most Spectacular Meteor Shower

Watch carefully, and you can see meteors—small bits of rock and metal that glow as they burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere—year-round. To get a real show, however, you’ll need to time your stargazing for one of the brief periods every year when our planet passes through the stream of debris trailing behind a comet, resulting in true celestial fireworks.
AstronomyCNET

Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

The Perseid meteor shower gets underway in July of each year but hits a spectacular peak in early August. For 2021, the crescendo of the annual cosmic show comes Aug. 12-13. With minimal interference from light reflecting off the moon, this year was expected to be one of the best for the Perseids in some time. Plenty of night sky watchers and astrophotographers weren't disappointed, like Mary McIntyre, who caught one Perseid going full fireball over Oxfordshire in the UK on Aug. 11. Click through for more great shots.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Perseid meteor shower: Where to look for the celestial spectacle tonight

The Perseid meteor shower is about to light up the sky with blazing pieces of a comet.The celestial spectacle – arguably the most famous and widely-watched meteor shower of the year, and taking place every August – is famous in part because it does not require much preparation to see. No special equipment is required, and it can be seen just by looking up at the sky.But there are things you can do to make sure you see the best of it. That includes ensuring that you look up at the right time, including other preparations.The lucky thing is that there...
AstronomyLegit Reviews

The Perseid Media Shower Is Underway

One of the annual meteor showers that skywatchers get to enjoy each year is the Perseid shower. Each year, the meteor shower puts on a light show in the mid-August nighttime sky. The peak for the meteor shower is August 11 to August 13. If you’re going to pick a...
AstronomyPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing Peaks Tonight and Tomorrow

Every year about this time the Perseid meteor shower comes to visit us. Or does it? Maybe the meteor shower doesn't visit us at all, but we actually go visit it. Let me explain. There's a comet called the Swift-Tuttle. As you might imagine, it was discovered by a couple of fellows named Swift and Tuttle. That was back around 1862. This comment takes 133 years to orbit the sun just once. As you know, the earth goes around the Sun in just one year. So that gives you an idea of how much bigger the orbit is of the Swift-Tuttle comet. Every year during the Earth's trip around the Sun, we pass through the debris left behind by that comet. So the meteor shower doesn't come to us, we come to it! As the small pieces of dust and debris enter the Earth's atmosphere, they create beautiful streaks of light that some like to call falling stars. We're not expecting any clouds in our area, and that should make for great viewing anytime from 11 p.m. to dawn. If you don't want to be outside during those hours, you can actually watch the meteor shower on your phone! Click HERE for that information from space.com.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Powerful flash of light and a loud rumble are reported in Norway as an 'unusually large' meteor soars through the skies - and experts believe a piece of it may have hit Earth

An 'unusually large meteor' briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky. The meteor flew over Oslo at around 01:00, with the phenomena seen as far north as Trondheim. Experts believe that a piece of the meteor may...
AstronomyGizmodo

NASA Captures Spooky Photo of the Moon's Shadow on Earth During an Eclipse

Earthlings were privy to an exciting astronomical event last month: an annular solar eclipse, which cast a lunar shadow across the Arctic Circle. Today NASA shared an image of that shadow, taken by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory nearly a million miles from Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy