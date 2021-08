Squalls of gusty winds and intermittent rainstorms swept through the region Thursday but did not cause the havoc that prompted a red flag warning earlier in the day. Jim Wimer, spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, said firefighters had to be called back on only one of the fires in the forest because of high winds and the potential for trees falling down. That was the West Fork Fire 35 miles northeast of Headquarters that was first detected Wednesday. It was contained at less than an acre and expected to be extinguished Thursday, Wimer said.