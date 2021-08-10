Tee up your game with Garmin’s new Approach R10 golf monitor

Garmin has launched a new Approach R10 golf launch monitor, designed to improve your game at home.

The device was announced today and is designed for golfers that want to improve their game from the comfort of their home.

It works differently to the company’s wearable trackers, which frequently appear in our best fitness trackers and best running watch guides. Instead of tracking biometric data, the Approach R10 will show you more than a dozen metrics in real-time, including the clubhead speed, ball speed, ball spin and launch angle, just to name a few.

So golfers of all levels can find out what they need to improve, and if you download the Garmin Golf app, available on iOS and Android, you can utilise the Driving Range Mode to recognise both your key strengths and weaknesses.

Golfers will be able to track the statistics for each club and break down a shot dispersion chart based on the estimated ball flight, so you should get the low-down on exactly how you play.

The app also lets you record video clips so you can analyse your swing. The Home Tee Hero golf simulator will also give you access to over 42,000 courses worldwide.

There are friendly weekly tournaments in this mode as well, all the scores are uploaded to the app so you can see how your game compares to everyone else, and the recorded clips showing the statistics of your shot can be stored in the cloud so you can keep track of your progress.

And if you want even more golfing goodness, you can sign up for the premium membership on the app, which will get you access to weekly tournaments with random courses.

The premium membership on the app for the Approach R10 is $9.99 a month and $99.99 for the year in the US, and it’s expected it will be £9.99/€9.99 monthly and £99.99/€99.99 yearly in the UK and Europe, respectively.

You also have the option of opting into the free 30-day trial, where you can virtually test out courses before a trip out.

The Approach R10 itself includes a phone mount that can be used as a kickstand if needed, and it has a battery life of 10 hours so you should be able to golf all day without interruption.

The Garmin Approach R10 is currently preorder on its website, though Garmin estimates they will be available in the next five to eight weeks. The site is selling them for £529.99 in the UK, $599.99 in the US and €599,99 in Europe.