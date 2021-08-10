Greenwood man indicted on federal charges arrested on warrant
A Greenwood horse farm owner who was indicted last year on more than a dozen federal charges was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, a local law enforcement official said. Federal officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel R. Fruits, 46, Tuesday morning at his house, Sheriff Duane Burgess said. He was initially arrested in December but released on conditions, which he violated, Burgess said.www.dailyjournal.net
