Austin, TX

Airbnb.org is offering a safe place to stay for neighbors in need during natural disasters

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Communities across the U.S. are in the midst of hurricane and wildfire season. When disasters like this strike, many people find themselves in need of temporary housing and space to figure out what's next. Airbnb.org's emergency response program helps connect people to temporary places to stay in times of need. Kristen Berlacher, head of Airbnb.org programs, is joining us now to share tips on how to be better prepared for disasters and how to help impacted communities.

