Boston, MA

3 Boston officers suffer serious injuries during arrest

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Three Boston police officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while trying to arrest a man at the Boston Public Library’s main branch on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the library at about 8:30 a.m. following an alleged assault on an employee by what police described as an “emotionally disturbed” man, Officer Andre Watson said.

The man resisted arrest and assaulted the officers before he was apprehended, according to police.

No names were made public.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

