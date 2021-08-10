San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2021
One of Downtown San Jose's largest events is back this week. San Jose Jazz's Summer Fest runs Friday to Sunday with multiple stages and options for every budget (including $5 streaming passes for one of the stages). The main stage will be centered in Plaza de Cesar Chavez but various events and the overall atmosphere will encompass large portions of Downtown San Jose. It will be a fun weekend to be in the area even if you are not attending the full event.www.thesanjoseblog.com
Comments / 0