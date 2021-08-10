Cancel
Former Mueller prosecutor representing Donoghue in congressional probes: report

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Greg Nash

A former prosecutor from the investigation into Russia's election interference is now representing ex-Department of Justice (DOJ) official Richard Donoghue as he participates in congressional investigations surrounding former President Trump ’s final weeks in office.

Politico reported on Tuesday that Greg Andres, a partner at the Davis Polk & Wardwell law firm, is helping Donoghue with a number of congressional probes.

Donoghue met with the Senate Judiciary Committee for roughly five hours on Friday, according to CNN.

Former acting Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who served under the Trump administration, also met with the committee for more than six hours on Sunday, and met with the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office on Friday.

The panel is looking into efforts by Trump allies to interfere in the 2020 election results.

The two men testified about Jeffrey Clark, who served as acting head of the DOJ’s civil division under Trump and who reportedly worked to help the former president try to overturn the election results.

Andres joined the team led by former special counsel Robert Mueller investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election in August 2017. He was the 16th lawyer to join the team.

He previously served as the lead trial lawyer in the prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort , and was a prosecutor and deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division of the Department of Justice and the chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, according to his law firm's website.

David Polk & Wardwell was previously tapped by the New York Assembly to oversee the investigation into embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Andres was one of the attorneys picked to work on the investigation, according to The Associated Press.

State Attorney General Letitia James (D) released the investigation's report last week, which found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, some of whom worked in his office, and violated state and federal laws.

The investigation also discovered that Cuomo and some of his aides retaliated against a former employee who came forward with her allegations.

The Hill reached out to Andres for additional information.

