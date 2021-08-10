Cancel
Jesus, Jet Skis, and bowling: Anthony Edwards is having the greatest summer of all time

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s honestly hard to find a more likeable young personality in the NBA than Anthony Edwards, who has all the disarming goofiness of Giannis, just with less accent and more weirdness. We already covered him having no idea who new Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez (A-ROD!!!) is, but now Ant is making headlines during the offseason for apparently having the greatest summer in human history. Grab your boogie board and check it out.

