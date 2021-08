Cassadee Pope burst on the country scene after her win on season three of NBC's The Voice in 2012. Pope chose country star Blake Shelton as her coach and performed many country songs on the show. After her win, Pope signed with a major country record label in Nashville and released her first album, Frame By Frame. Her debut single, "Wasting All These Tears On You," showcased Pope's powerful voice and featured banjo and electric guitar instrumentation. Some fans may have noticed that the song had a slight pop-punk vibe, and that is because before Pope made her way into country music via The Voice, she was the lead singer of the pop-punk/rock band, Hey Monday.