Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Man from Springfield arrested after violating probation

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Members of Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, and other police agencies arrested 38-year-old Allen McMillan on multiple charges. With the assistance from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, United States Fugitive Task Force and Springfield Police Fire Arms Investigation Unit, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were able to arrest McMillan after police learned he violated his pre-trial probation.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Hampden Superior Court#Gps#Hamden Superior Court#Palmer District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 7

Community Policy