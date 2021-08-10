Man from Springfield arrested after violating probation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Members of Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, and other police agencies arrested 38-year-old Allen McMillan on multiple charges. With the assistance from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, United States Fugitive Task Force and Springfield Police Fire Arms Investigation Unit, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were able to arrest McMillan after police learned he violated his pre-trial probation.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 7