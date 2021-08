In December 2015, Eddie Hall achieved the then world record deadlift at the World Deadlift Championships 2015, with a 463 kg (1,021 lb) deadlift. In 2016, The Beast, as Eddie is known, set a new world record in the deadlift with a lift of 500 kg (1,102.31 lb) at the World Deadlift Championships 2016 besting the world record he had previously set at 465 kg earlier that same day. The Beast then proceeded to pass out and everyone watching was ready to join him after seeing what he did. It is one of the most impressive strength feats in recent history, a benchmark for strength athletes to strive for.