Factbox-Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wokRp_0bNN2iPN00

(Reuters) - Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as U.S. and other foreign forces withdraw.

Following is a list of provincial capitals that have fallen to, or are being contested by the Islamist militants, who are fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after they were ousted in 2001. Afghanistan as 34 provinces in total.

For a graphic click on: tmsnrt.rs/3jGaX8M)

PROVINCIAL CAPITALS FALLING TO THE TALIBAN:

- Aug. 6 - ZARANJ. The Taliban take over the city in Nimroz province in the south of the country, the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.

- Aug. 7 - SHEBERGHAN. The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.

- Aug. 8 - SAR-E-PUL. The insurgents take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centres to fall on the same day.

- Aug. 8 - KUNDUZ. Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport.

- Aug. 8 - TALOQAN. The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They free prisoners and force government officials to flee.

- Aug. 9 - AYBAK. The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.

PROVINCIAL CAPITALS BEING CONTESTED AS OF AUG. 10:

- FARAH. Capital of the western province of Farah.

- PUL-E-KHUMRI. Capital of the central province of Baghlan.

- HERAT. Capital of Herat province in the west.

- LASHKARGAH. Capital of Helmand in the south.

- KANDAHAR. Capital of Kandahar province in the south.

