Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY • No lane restrictions at this time. CLINTON COUNTY • IL 161 Over Wilken Lake and the Shoal Creek Overflow, 0.6 Mile East of Germantown will be restricted to one lane beginning Thursday June 24, 2021 weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete cleaning and painting of the structures and is expected to be Continue Reading