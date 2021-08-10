Cancel
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Upgrades the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend in a Classic Boyfriend Shirt & Relaxed Pants

By Claudia Miller
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkY8p_0bNN20qm00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley found the perfect mid-season transitional look as we near the start of fall.

The model took to Instagram on Monday night to show off another chic outfit of the day, kicking off with a classic white button-up shirt and loose-fitting pants. Also known as a “boyfriend” shirt, a staple white dress shirt is a must-have this season; it serves as an easy layering piece or even a dressier item as fashion stars begin to reintegrate upscale influences into their everyday wardrobes this year.

The supermodel herself then tapped into another growing silhouette for spring: “ugly” sandals. Her pair came courtesy of Chanel with a unique mix of quilted and braided uppers.

Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

When she isn’t in “ugly” sandals, you can find Huntington-Whiteley in two other major summer trends: big toe sandals and thong-toe styles.

In reality, the unique sandals yesterday aren’t the only trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 33-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear — think The Attico sandals, cool Nike kicks and Aquazzura mesh pumps.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line. She also recently debuted her own collection of footwear with Gia Couture Firenze this year filled with chic sandals and bold heels.

Give the “ugly” sandal trend a try in these pairs inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUDHb_0bNN20qm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Givenchy Marshmellow Slides, $375 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb0W6_0bNN20qm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Alexander McQueen Two-Band Slides, $350 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMQKG_0bNN20qm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Eowiliwia Sandals, $70 .

Flip through the gallery for more of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s glam style over the years.

