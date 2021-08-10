Gov. Abbott, House Speaker ask Texas Supreme Court to overturn ruling blocking arrest of Democrats
Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are breaking quorum in the lower chamber. The video above is from a previous report when Republicans voted on the Democrats' arrests. The news, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman , comes one day after Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed a temporary restraining order barring state officials from arresting the quorum-busting Democrats, who left the House without enough members to conduct business. Urrutia's order opened the door for the return of House Democrats, who have been in Washington, D.C., for a month, without the threat of arrest. The Democrats had left the state to block the passage of a Republican elections bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. TEXAS LEGISLATURE 2021 Gov. Greg Abbott announces next special legislative session will start Saturday 2nd special legislative session to pass GOP voting bill convenes without a quorum in the Texas House Texas House Democrats and legislative staffers take Gov. Abbott to court for defunding Legislature 2 House Democrats who broke quorum missing from Washington, D.C., reportedly vacationing in Portugal 2 more Houston lawmakers arrested in DC during march for voting rights Sheila Jackson Lee arrested in Washington: 'I will never stop fighting for voting rights'
