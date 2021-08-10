Cancel
Travis County, TX

Gov. Abbott, House Speaker ask Texas Supreme Court to overturn ruling blocking arrest of Democrats

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Iobg_0bNN0s3p00

Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are breaking quorum in the lower chamber.

The video above is from a previous report when Republicans voted on the Democrats' arrests.

The news, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman , comes one day after Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed a temporary restraining order barring state officials from arresting the quorum-busting Democrats, who left the House without enough members to conduct business. Urrutia's order opened the door for the return of House Democrats, who have been in Washington, D.C., for a month, without the threat of arrest.

The Democrats had left the state to block the passage of a Republican elections bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

