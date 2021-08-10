Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville hosted a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process. “What I want to do is get three doctors on, that really know a lot about this, and really give them the opportunity to speak their mind. Because they’re the professionals, not Dr. Fauci, not the CDC. The people that actually know what’s going on in our doctor’s offices, our hospitals and what they’re seeing from people out there in this great state of Alabama,” Sen. Tuberville said.

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ramsey
Person
Tommy Tuberville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Wiat#Q A#Cdc#Alabamians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy