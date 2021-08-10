WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville hosted a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process. “What I want to do is get three doctors on, that really know a lot about this, and really give them the opportunity to speak their mind. Because they’re the professionals, not Dr. Fauci, not the CDC. The people that actually know what’s going on in our doctor’s offices, our hospitals and what they’re seeing from people out there in this great state of Alabama,” Sen. Tuberville said.