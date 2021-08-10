Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Indeterminate and oncogenic potential: CHIP vs CHOP mutations in AML with NPM1 alteration

By Luca Vincenzo Cappelli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8090-3880
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn AML patients, recurrent mutations were shown to persist in remission, however, only some have a prognostic value and persistent mutations might therefore reflect a re-established premalignant state or truly active disease causing relapse. We aimed to dissect the nature of co-mutations in NPM1 mutated AML where the detection of NPM1 transcripts allows highly specific and sensitive detection of complete molecular remission (CMR). We analysed 150 consecutive patients who achieved CMR following intensive treatment by next generation sequencing on paired samples at diagnosis, CMR and relapse (38/150 patients). Patients with persistence or the acquisition of non-DTA (DNMT3A, TET2, ASXL1) mutations at CMR (23/150 patients, 15%) have a significantly worse prognosis (EFS HR = 2.7, p = 0.003; OS HR = 3.6, p = 0.012). Based on clonal evolution analysis of diagnostic, CMR and relapse samples, we redefine pre-malignant mutations and include IDH1, IDH2 and SRSF2 with the DTA genes in this newly defined group. Only the persistence or acquisition of CHOP-like (clonal hematopoiesis of oncogenic potential) mutations was significantly associated with an inferior outcome (EFS HR = 4.5, p = 0.0002; OS HR = 5.5, p = 0.002). Moreover, the detection of CHOP-like mutations at relapse was detrimental (HR = 4.5, p = 0.01). We confirmed these findings in a second independent whole genome sequencing cohort.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Mut#Indeterminate#Npm1#Cmr#Efs#Dta#Ngs#Arch#Npm1mut Aml#De Novo Aml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Healthonclive.com

Ivosidenib/Azacitidine Significantly Improves EFS in Previously Untreated IDH1-Mutated AML

The combination of ivosidenib plus azacitidine significantly improved event-free survival compared with azacitidine plus placebo in previously untreated patients with IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 AGILE trial. The combination of ivosidenib (Tibsovo) plus azacitidine significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) compared with azacitidine...
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Roboz on the Importance of Genomic Analysis in AML

Gail J. Roboz, MD, discusses the importance of utilizing genomic analysis to help guide treatment decisions in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Gail J. Roboz, MD, professor of medicine, director of the Clinical and Translational Leukemia Program, Weill Medical College, Cornell University, discusses the importance of utilizing genomic analysis to help guide treatment decisions in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
CancerNature.com

Integrative oncogene-dependency mapping identifies RIT1 vulnerabilities and synergies in lung cancer

CRISPR-based cancer dependency maps are accelerating advances in cancer precision medicine, but adequate functional maps are limited to the most common oncogenes. To identify opportunities for therapeutic intervention in other rarer subsets of cancer, we investigate the oncogene-specific dependencies conferred by the lung cancer oncogene, RIT1. Here, genome-wide CRISPR screening in KRAS, EGFR, and RIT1-mutant isogenic lung cancer cells identifies shared and unique vulnerabilities of each oncogene. Combining this genetic data with small-molecule sensitivity profiling, we identify a unique vulnerability of RIT1-mutant cells to loss of spindle assembly checkpoint regulators. Oncogenic RIT1M90I weakens the spindle assembly checkpoint and perturbs mitotic timing, resulting in sensitivity to Aurora A inhibition. In addition, we observe synergy between mutant RIT1 and activation of YAP1 in multiple models and frequent nuclear overexpression of YAP1 in human primary RIT1-mutant lung tumors. These results provide a genome-wide atlas of oncogenic RIT1 functional interactions and identify components of the RAS pathway, spindle assembly checkpoint, and Hippo/YAP1 network as candidate therapeutic targets in RIT1-mutant lung cancer.
CancerNature.com

Selective inhibition of HDAC6 regulates expression of the oncogenic driver EWSR1-FLI1 through the EWSR1 promoter in Ewing sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor of children and young adults in which the principal driver is a fusion gene, EWSR1-FLI1. Although the essential role of EWSR1-FLI1 protein in the regulation of oncogenesis, survival, and tumor progression processes has been described in-depth, little is known about the regulation of chimeric fusion-gene expression. Here, we demonstrate that the active nuclear HDAC6 in EWS modulates the acetylation status of specificity protein 1 (SP1), consequently regulating the SP1/P300 activator complex binding to EWSR1 and EWSR1-FLI1 promoters. Selective inhibition of HDAC6 impairs binding of the activator complex SP1/P300, thereby inducing EWSR1-FLI1 downregulation and significantly reducing its oncogenic functions. In addition, sensitivity of EWS cell lines to HDAC6 inhibition is higher than other tumor or non-tumor cell lines. High expression of HDAC6 in primary EWS tumor samples from patients correlates with a poor prognosis in two independent series accounting 279 patients. Notably, a combination treatment of a selective HDAC6 and doxorubicin (a DNA damage agent used as a standard therapy of EWS patients) dramatically inhibits tumor growth in two EWS murine xenograft models. These results could lead to suitable and promising therapeutic alternatives for patients with EWS.
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
Healthbiospace.com

Study: Servier’s TIBSOVO Prolongs Survival in Untreated IDH1-Mutated AML

Late-phase trial data show Servier’s TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets), in conjunction with chemotherapy azacitidine, prolonged event-free survival (EFS) in adult patients with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). TIBSOVO is a U.S.-approved monotherapy for adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML as well as adult patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutant...
CancerNature.com

Oncogene APOL1 promotes proliferation and inhibits apoptosis via activating NOTCH1 signaling pathway in pancreatic cancer

APOL1 encodes a secreted high-density lipoprotein, which has been considered as an aberrantly expressed gene in multiple cancers. Nevertheless, the role of APOL1 in the regulatory mechanisms of pancreatic cancer remains unknown and should be explored. We identified APOL1 was abnormally elevated in human pancreatic cancer tissues compared with that in adjacent tissues and was associated with poor prognosis. The effects of APOL1 in PC cell proliferation, cell cycle, and apoptosis was verified via functional in vitro and in vivo experiments. The results showed that knockdown of APOL1 significantly inhibited the proliferation and promoted apoptosis of pancreatic cancer. In addition, we identified APOL1 could be a regulator of NOTCH1 signaling pathway using bioinformatics tools, qRT-PCR, dual-luciferase reporter assay, and western blotting. In summary, APOL1 could function as an oncogene to promote proliferation and inhibit apoptosis through activating NOTCH1 signaling pathway expression in pancreatic cancer; therefore, it may act as a novel therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer.
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: PD-L1 blockade in combination with inhibition of MAPK oncogenic signaling in patients with advanced melanoma

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19810-w, published online 7 December 2020. There was an error in the original version of this Article. A table describing the patient characteristics and the sample collection was not included in the paper. This table is now included as Supplementary Data 1 and the first sentence of the Results section has been amended to state ‘Between December 2013 and April 2015, 99 patients were screened. Sixty-eight patients were enrolled from 11 study centers (Supplementary Fig. 1, Supplementary Data 1), with 31 patients subsequently excluded due to screening failures’. The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Endothelial dysfunction and thromboembolism in children, adolescents, and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Endothelial dysfunction has not previously been investigated as a thrombogenic risk factor among patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), known to be at high risk of thromboembolism. We retrospectively explored the association between three circulating biomarkers of endothelial dysfunction (thrombomodulin, syndecan-1, VEGFR-1) measured in prospectively collected blood samples and risk of thromboembolism in 55 cases and 165 time-matched controls, treated according to the NOPHO ALL2008 protocol. In age-, sex-, and risk group-adjusted analysis, increasing levels of thrombomodulin and VEGFR-1 were independently associated with increased odds of developing thromboembolism (OR 1.37 per 1 ng/mL [95% CI 1.20‒1.56, P < 0.0001] and OR 1.21 per 100 pg/mL [95% CI 1.02‒1.21, P = 0.005], respectively). These associations remained significant when including only samples drawn >30 days before thromboembolic diagnosis. Thrombomodulin levels were on average 3.2 ng/mL (95% CI 2.6–8.2 ng/mL) higher in samples with measurable asparaginase activity (P < 0.0001). Among single nucleotide variants located in or neighboring coding genes for the three biomarkers, none were significantly associated with odds of thromboembolism. If results are validated in another cohort, thrombomodulin and VEGFR-1 could serve as predictive biomarkers, identifying patients in need of preemptive antithrombotic prophylaxis.
Canceronclive.com

The Role of IDH Inhibitors for Treatment of AML

Harry Erba, MD, PhD; Courtney DiNardo, MD; and Dan Pollyea, MD, MS, discuss the role of the IDH inhibitors ivosidenib and enasidenib as single-agent or combination therapy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Let's move on to a different target [in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)],...
CancerNature.com

A neurovascular-unit-on-a-chip for the evaluation of the restorative potential of stem cell therapies for ischaemic stroke

The therapeutic efficacy of stem cells transplanted into an ischaemic brain depends primarily on the responses of the neurovascular unit. Here, we report the development and applicability of a functional neurovascular unit on a microfluidic chip as a microphysiological model of ischaemic stroke that recapitulates the function of the blood–brain barrier as well as interactions between therapeutic stem cells and host cells (human brain microvascular endothelial cells, pericytes, astrocytes, microglia and neurons). We used the model to track the infiltration of a number of candidate stem cells and to characterize the expression levels of genes associated with post-stroke pathologies. We observed that each type of stem cell showed unique neurorestorative effects, primarily by supporting endogenous recovery rather than through direct cell replacement, and that the recovery of synaptic activities is correlated with the recovery of the structural and functional integrity of the neurovascular unit rather than with the regeneration of neurons.
CancerNature.com

Histone demethylase KDM4A plays an oncogenic role in nasopharyngeal carcinoma by promoting cell migration and invasion

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Compelling evidence has indicated the vital role of lysine-specific demethylase 4 A (KDM4A), hypoxia-inducible factor-1α (HIF1α) and the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling pathway in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Therefore, we aimed to investigate whether KDM4A affects NPC progression by regulating the HIF1α/DDIT4/mTOR signaling pathway. First, NPC and adjacent tissue samples were collected, and KDM4A protein expression was examined by immunohistochemistry. Then, the interactions among KDM4A, HIF1α and DDIT4 were assessed. Gain- and loss-of-function approaches were used to alter KDM4A, HIF1α and DDIT4 expression in NPC cells. The mechanism of KDM4A in NPC was evaluated both in vivo and in vitro via RT-qPCR, Western blot analysis, MTT assay, Transwell assay, flow cytometry and tumor formation experiments. KDM4A, HIF1α, and DDIT4 were highly expressed in NPC tissues and cells. Mechanistically, KDM4A inhibited the enrichment of histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3) in the HIF1α promoter region and thus inhibited the methylation of HIF1α to promote HIF1α expression, thus upregulating DDIT4 and activating the mTOR signaling pathway. Overexpression of KDM4A, HIF1α, or DDIT4 or activation of the mTOR signaling pathway promoted SUNE1 cell proliferation, migration, and invasion but inhibited apoptosis. KDM4A silencing blocked the mTOR signaling pathway by inhibiting the HIF1α/DDIT4 axis to inhibit the growth of SUNE1 cells in vivo. Collectively, KDM4A silencing could inhibit NPC progression by blocking the activation of the HIF1α/DDIT4/mTOR signaling pathway by increasing H3K9me3, highlighting a promising therapeutic target for NPC.
ScienceNature.com

Systematic review of the impact of cannabinoids on neurobehavioral outcomes in preclinical models of traumatic and nontraumatic spinal cord injury

To evaluate the impact of cannabinoids on neurobehavioral outcomes in preclinical models of nontraumatic and traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI), with the aim of determining suitability for clinical trials involving SCI patients. Methods. A systematic search was performed in MEDLINE and Embase databases, following registration with PROPSERO (CRD42019149671). Studies evaluating...
CancerNature.com

NKG2D-CAR-transduced natural killer cells efficiently target multiple myeloma

CAR-T-cell therapy against MM currently shows promising results, but usually with serious toxicities. CAR-NK cells may exert less toxicity when redirected against resistant myeloma cells. CARs can be designed through the use of receptors, such as NKG2D, which recognizes a wide range of ligands to provide broad target specificity. Here, we test this approach by analyzing the antitumor activity of activated and expanded NK cells (NKAE) and CD45RA− T cells from MM patients that were engineered to express an NKG2D-based CAR. NKAE cells were cultured with irradiated Clone9.mbIL21 cells. Then, cells were transduced with an NKG2D-4-1BB-CD3z-CAR. CAR-NKAE cells exhibited no evidence of genetic abnormalities. Although memory T cells were more stably transduced, CAR-NKAE cells exhibited greater in vitro cytotoxicity against MM cells, while showing minimal activity against healthy cells. In vivo, CAR-NKAE cells mediated highly efficient abrogation of MM growth, and 25% of the treated mice remained disease free. Overall, these results demonstrate that it is feasible to modify autologous NKAE cells from MM patients to safely express a NKG2D-CAR. Additionally, autologous CAR-NKAE cells display enhanced antimyeloma activity demonstrating that they could be an effective strategy against MM supporting the development of NKG2D-CAR-NK-cell therapy for MM.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy