Xiaomi officially confirmed earlier this week that it would launch the Mi Mix 4 flagship on August 10. Since the announcement, the company has been consistent in the release of several teasers promoting the device. One of the latest teaser posters from the Chinese tech giant suggests the device will utilize the UWB technology. The poster bears the title “new technology, new understanding” and contains a silhouette of what we believe to be the Mix 4 pointed toward a TV.