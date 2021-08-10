‘The perfect storm’: Hospitals facing critical situation as COVID ICU beds fall to only one available in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is only one COVID ICU bed available in Arkansas Tuesday morning with five hospitals showing limited bed space for COVID patients. “We have nowhere to send COVID-19 patients within the State of Arkansas. There is limited bed capacity at trauma centers increasing pressure on the time-sensitive healthcare system,” said Jeff Tabor, program director for the COVIDComm system, which helps match covid-19 patients with hospitals.www.arklatexhomepage.com
