Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Debuts At No. 1 With Huge Vinyl & Cassette Sales

Genius
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, had a huge launch on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week thanks in large part to robust physical sales. Billboard reports that the album sold 238,000 equivalent album units, of which 153,000. were in traditional sales, including 129,000 in physical formats. Eilish...

genius.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cassette#Vinyl Records#The House Is Burning#Sun#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish's Disney+ Concert Experience: What We Know About Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

On September 3rd, Disney+ will allow concertgoers around the world to experience an extraordinary event — all from the comfort of their homes. More specifically, Billie Eilish will be at the forefront of the new streaming-only concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, which will allow audiences to hear live renditions of the chart-topping artist's latest tunes from the combined vision of Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne. In the weeks leading up to the movie's premiere, we're learning more information about this exciting release, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about Disney+'s concert movie, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.
Celebritiesinquirer.com

Billie Eilish

(Darkroom / Interscope ***) On Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish faces the familiar challenge of the second album. When an artist’s debut is an enormous success, the pressure to repeat is real. And there’s a well-worn story trap to avoid: How fame and fortune changed me!. Eilish’s goth-pop debut, When...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Billie Eilish claims second Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish has earned her second Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with Happier Than Ever. The 19-year-old’s second studio album topped all metrics this week – physical, download and streaming – to coast to the top spot with a lead of over 1,500 chart sales. To boot, Billie also claims the biggest week of cassette sales so far in 2021 for a solo artist.
Musicarcamax.com

Review: An album about fame? Yawn. But Billie Eilish upends cliches on sumptuous 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish has some answers to the question on her disquieting new album, "Happier Than Ever," and despite that title they're hardly advertisements for the journey. In one song she laments the relentless scrutiny of her physical appearance; in another she describes the strangers — "They're usually deranged" — who show up uninvited at her door. Even the people she allows into her rarefied air now pose a threat: "Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn't stay," she sings, "On his way out, made him sign an NDA."
Celebritiesthechronicle-news.com

Billie Eilish is learning she can't control everything

Billie Eilish has realised she can’t control everything in her career. The 19-year-old singer has admitted she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but has recently realised it’s not always a bad thing to let other people help her out.
CelebritiesComplex

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tops Billboard for Second Week, Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II’ Finishes Third

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is spending a second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Happier Than Ever moved 85,000 equivalent album units, a 64 percent decline from the previous week, when her sophomore effort debuted with the fifth-largest week of 2021. It’s only the second album this year to spend its first two weeks at No. 1, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Getting Bigger… How Much Money Has She Made So Far?

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?
MusicCleveland Jewish News

Billie Eilish promotes her new album to Israelis

Pop star Billie Eilish provoked a wave of angry criticism on social media after posting a short video online promoting her new album to Israeli fans. “Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish, and I’m so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ is out now,” she says in a clip posted to her Tik Tok, the blog Israellycool reported Sunday.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Billie Eilish says she tries ‘so hard to do good for the world and good for people’ amid frustration over online critics

Billie Eilish shares powerful video addressing body-shaming comments. Billie Eilish has addressed the pressures of fame and the criticism she faces on social media. For a forthcoming BBC One documentary with DJ and presenter Clara Amfo, the 19-year-old pop star explained how she becomes frustrated with people who say “crazy stuff” as she tries “so hard to do good for the world and good for people”.
Musicflaunt.com

FLAUNT PREMIERE | RIDI UNVEILS “TOP GUY” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

17-year-old recording artist Ridi bared her soul when she wrote and recorded her debut single “Top Guy”—and today she’s putting it out there for the world to see with the official video, premiering exclusively here on Flaunt. The irony is that the anti-hate-themed pop anthem, highlighting the struggles teenagers face...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy