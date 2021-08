Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest man in the world. The top spot now belongs to Bernard Arnault, chairman of the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.Mr Arnault, who owns, with a family holding company, 47 per cent of the group controlling marquee brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Sephora, and Hennessy, was worth $196 billion as of Thursday, Business Insider reported.Despite the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, the firm’s stock price is up more than 30 per cent since the beginning of the year, setting sales and profit records during the first half of 2021....