Florida Congressmen Seek 'Endangered' Status For Manatees

2021 has been a difficult year for a lot of people — and a lot of species as a whole. Some of that’s come from the effects of climate change. Consider the situation in California, where a number of species have faced dire consequences as a result of the drought and wildfires there. But on the other side of the country, another distinctive creature is in an alarming position right now. The manatees that call the waters in and around Florida home are living through an unprecedented famine — and it’s one that might prove devastating to the species.