Florida Congressmen Seek 'Endangered' Status For Manatees

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Florida seeing a record number of manatee deaths this year, two congressmen Monday said they have introduced legislation that would designate the sea cows as an “endangered” species. Katie Johnston reports.

#Manatees
Animalstravelawaits.com

Manatees May Soon Be Back On Endangered List After Deadly Year

The alarming number of manatee deaths in Florida in 2021 has prompted two Florida congressmen to introduce legislation upgrading the iconic mammal from “threatened” to “endangered” under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA). The change in designation would give the animal the highest level of federal protection available. If the...
Tampa, FLwfla.com

Rep. Buchanan introduces bill to upgrade manatee status to ‘endangered’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – United States representatives Vern Buchanan (R-13th District) and Darren Soto (D-9th District) introduced legislation to upgrade the status of the West Indian manatee’s status of endangerment. The Manatee Protection Act, H.R. 4946, would officially upgrade the West Indian manatee from “threatened” to “endangered” under the Endangered...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Proposed bill would re-classify manatees as endangered

TAMPA, Fla. - During an especially deadly year for Florida's manatees, some local lawmakers are working to extend more federal protection to the suffering sea cows. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 890 manatees have already died this year, a die-off that has been declared an unusual mortality event. The first eight months of this year exceeds the previous record of 830 manatee deaths, recorded in all of 2013.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s Manatees Struggle With Ongoing Famine

2021 has been a difficult year for a lot of people — and a lot of species as a whole. Some of that’s come from the effects of climate change. Consider the situation in California, where a number of species have faced dire consequences as a result of the drought and wildfires there. But on the other side of the country, another distinctive creature is in an alarming position right now. The manatees that call the waters in and around Florida home are living through an unprecedented famine — and it’s one that might prove devastating to the species.
Florida StateTacoma News Tribune

Florida’s deadly manatee crisis could flare again this winter

TAMPA, Fla. — The problems that have caused an unprecedented die-off of Florida manatees in 2021 could linger for years to come, according to state wildlife officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board this week heard a blunt assessment of the situation from agency staffers. At least 890 manatees had died as of late July, which means 2021 is already the most lethal year on record for one of the state’s most iconic species.
